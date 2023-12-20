Brampton man charged after 52 kg of suspected cocaine seized from truck
A 27-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., is facing drug-related charges after Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized more than 52 kg of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Ontario.
On Dec. 4, a truck entered Canada at border crossing in Point Edward, Ont., and was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers discovered boxes containing the suspected drug.
The CBSA arrested the man and seized the suspected narcotics. The RCMP took custody of the accused and the evidence and formally charged him with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice, in Sarnia, Ont.
