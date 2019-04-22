Cargo thefts declined in Q1

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Cargo thefts in the U.S. and Canada declined 22% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2019, according to the latest data from CargoNet.

In the quarter, the company recorded 330 supply chain risk intelligence events. Of those, 52% involved a stolen vehicle and 42% involved stolen cargo. Other events included identity theft, missing drivers, fictitious pickups and other matters.

There were 140 cargo thefts in the U.S and Canada in the first quarter, with an average value of US$145,772, for a total loss of $12.8 million.

CargoNet noted that loaded trailer thefts are a growing threat, and in some parts of the country, are preferred over full truckload theft. It also noted a resurgence in fictitious pickups, after two years of dormancy. “We believe these two trends will continue through the rest of the year,” CargoNet indicated in a press release.

Food and beverages remain the most stolen commodity. Non-alcoholic beverages were the most frequently stolen type. Household goods and electronics were the next most frequently stolen commodities.

California was the most targeted state, while Florida and Texas were next.