CBSA seizes suspected cocaine worth $6M in truck at Manitoba border
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized more than 63 kg of suspected cocaine with a street value of $6 million at a border crossing in Manitoba. This is the largest CBSA narcotics seizure at any Manitoba port of entry in the last five years, a news release said.
On July 14, CBSA officers discovered and seized the contraband following the examination of a commercial truck at the Emerson port of entry. A CBSA detector dog services team assisted with the search and discovery of the suspected narcotics.
The truck driver, a 31-year-old resident of Winnipeg, Man., was arrested by the CBSA and taken into custody by the Manitoba RCMP, along with the suspected narcotics.
He was charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He appeared in a Winnipeg Federal Court on July 19, and was released on conditions.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.