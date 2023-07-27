CBSA seizes suspected cocaine worth $6M in truck at Manitoba border

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized more than 63 kg of suspected cocaine with a street value of $6 million at a border crossing in Manitoba. This is the largest CBSA narcotics seizure at any Manitoba port of entry in the last five years, a news release said.

On July 14, CBSA officers discovered and seized the contraband following the examination of a commercial truck at the Emerson port of entry. A CBSA detector dog services team assisted with the search and discovery of the suspected narcotics.

The truck driver, a 31-year-old resident of Winnipeg, Man., was arrested by the CBSA and taken into custody by the Manitoba RCMP, along with the suspected narcotics.

He was charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He appeared in a Winnipeg Federal Court on July 19, and was released on conditions.