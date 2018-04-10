New data security conference coming from ATA

ARLINGTON, Va. – A new conference aimed at helping fleets protect themselves in the digital world is debuting in June, hosted by the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council.

TMC’s Fleet Data Management and Cybersecurity Conference was announced for June 5-7 in Raleigh, N.C., and will look at best practices for managing data and getting the best value out of the information you have.

The new conference is being co-located with the National Accounting and Finance Council’s (NAFC) Annual Conference and will include two joint sessions.

ATA President and CEO Chris Spear says the two conferences together will help to better equip fleets in a constantly changing environment.

“It is an exciting time for the trucking industry as emerging technologies present new challenges and enormous opportunities,” said Spear.

This is also the first year in awhile the NAFC conference is being held as a stand-alone event instead of being held with the ATA’s Annual MCE Conference.

Registration for both conferences is now open.