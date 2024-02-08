Police arrest five for extorting trucking companies, other businesses

Police in Ontario’s Region of Peel arrested three men and two women suspected of extorting trucking and transport companies, among other businesses. The incidents in the Greater Toronto Area included mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related offences.

Nishan Duraiappah, Peel Regional Police (PRP) chief said logistics and transportation is the core of Peel’s business community. “We were one of the biggest municipalities for such a thriving business, and it is absolutely our responsibility to make sure that we respond and end this trend,” he said at a news conference in Mississauga, Ont.

PRP are investigating 29 cases of extortion that date back to November 2023.

(Photo: Peel Regional Police)

“Nine of the incidents have involved shootings with multiple rounds being fired,” Supt. Shelley Thompson said.

On Jan. 24 the Extortion Investigative Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in Brampton and charged four individuals.

Gagan Ajit Singh, 23, from Brampton; Anmoldeep Singh, 23, from Mississauga; Hashmeet Kaur, 25, from Brampton; and Iymanjot Kaur, 21, from Brampton have been charged with numerous offences. None of the offenses have been proven in court.

(Photo: Peel Regional Police)

On Jan. 26, a 32-year-old victim allegedly received a phone call and threatening WhatsApp messages demanding large sums of money, PRP said. Arundeep Thind, 39, of no fixed address, was charged with extortion.

Thompson said victims were contacted by phone calls as well as social media platforms and Whatsapp video calls.

Demand for money

“There is a demand for money under the threat of violence to them, their business or their associates. The financial demands range from victim to victim, but they’re often specified in Canadian currency or Indian rupees with payment being made and other cash or money transfer method,” Thompson said.

She added that the items seized from the suspects included more than 50 cellphones, 11 laptops, a large sum of cash, and a firearm with several rounds of ammunition.