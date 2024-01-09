RCMP nabs trucker with 3.56 million illegal cigarettes in Saskatchewan
Police arrested a truck driver transporting 3.56 million illegal cigarettes in a tractor-trailer in Saskatchewan.
At approximately 1 p.m. on Jan. 7, Lumsden RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 near Lumsden, Sask.
Lumsden RCMP observed evidence the semi was transporting illegal cigarettes. The officer searched the semi and trailer and located 12.5 pallets of unstamped cigarettes. In total, authorities seized approximately 356 cases of unstamped tobacco totalling 3.56 million cigarettes.
The 25-year-old driver from Edmonton faces multiple charges.
