Texas driver gets life in smuggling deaths

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A Texas truck driver will serve life in prison in the deaths of 10 people attempting to illegally immigrate to the United States last July.

James Matthew Bradley Jr., 61, was sentenced April 27 to life in federal prison with no possibility of parole. Bradley had previous pleaded guilty in October.

Eight people were found dead among the nearly 40 people contained inside Bradley’s trailer sitting in a San Antonio Walmart parking lot in the sweltering heat on July 23. Two more people died later in hospital.

The trailer was discovered when one man left the truck and asked a Walmart employee for water. The employee called police to investigate.

CNN reports Bradley will serve time on one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in death and one count of transporting aliens resulting in death.

Pedro Silva Segura also pleaded guilty in March to one count of transporting undocumented aliens resulting in death in the case. The 47-year-old Laredo, Texas-based man will be sentenced on June 29.