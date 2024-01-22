Thieves steal truck, trailer with $70K load of pistachios in Ontario’s Waterloo Region

Waterloo Regional Police in Ontario is investigating a theft of a $70,000-worth load of pistachios in Wilmot Township.

On Jan. 20, at approximately 9:30 p.m., unknown suspects stole the truck and trailer with the load from the yard of a company located in the Foundry Street and Gingerich Road area.

This is the second ‘nut-related’ cargo theft incident in the region, according to a news release. Another truck and trailer with a load of walnuts were stolen on Nov. 5, 2023, from a business in Cambridge, in the Eagle Street North and Hespeler Road area.