Thieves steal truck, trailer with $70K load of pistachios in Ontario’s Waterloo Region
Waterloo Regional Police in Ontario is investigating a theft of a $70,000-worth load of pistachios in Wilmot Township.
On Jan. 20, at approximately 9:30 p.m., unknown suspects stole the truck and trailer with the load from the yard of a company located in the Foundry Street and Gingerich Road area.
This is the second ‘nut-related’ cargo theft incident in the region, according to a news release. Another truck and trailer with a load of walnuts were stolen on Nov. 5, 2023, from a business in Cambridge, in the Eagle Street North and Hespeler Road area.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.