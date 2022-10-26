Trucking company at center of Peel Region’s largest-ever drug bust

A Milton, Ont.-based trucking company was at the center of Peel Region Police’s largest-ever drug bust.

The agency today announced the result of an 11-month investigation into the drug ring, which it dubbed Project Zucaritas. The investigation resulted in the seizure of 383 kgs of drugs with a street value of more than $25 million.

Peel Region Police alleged North King Logistics, located at 50 Steeles Ave., in Milton, Ont., was responsible for moving the drugs in commercial trucks.

Peel Region Police seized more than $25 million in illegal drugs. (Photo: Peel Region Police)

“Our Specialized Enforcement Bureau, both civilian and uniform members, worked tirelessly to bring this investigation to a successful outcome,” said Inspector Todd Custance, Specialized Enforcement Bureau. “The seizures of these drugs represent a significant financial impact to organized crime, which in turn will limit their ability to finance future illicit activities.”

The drugs were distributed throughout the Greater Toronto Area and across the Canada/U.S. border, police allege.

Charges were laid against: Khalilullah Amin; Jaspreet Singh; Wray Ip; Ravinder Boparai; and Gurdeep Gakhal. Gakhal was arrested and is being held in the U.S. while his return to Canada is coordinated. Zaracitas is a Spanish term for a sugary cereal, which was how some of the drugs were labeled during transport.

During a press conference, Peel Regional Police noted “some of the drugs were concealed in the rear of tractor-trailers within legitimate loads of goods.”

Friend Furniture at 2835 Argentia Road in Mississauga, Ont., was also identified as a transfer hub.