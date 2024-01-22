Bison Transport, CPKC sign intermodal deal

Bison Transport announced a new agreement with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) to provide intermodal transportation services on CPKC’s north-south corridor, connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

“Our relationship with CPKC positions Bison to be the leading multimodal freight solutions provider that can service Canada, the U.S. and Mexico,” Rob Penner, Bison Transport president and CEO, said in a news release.

Bison Transport’s customers will have access to cross-border multimodal solutions, utilizing the CPKC rail corridors.

(Photo: Bison Transport)

“This agreement between CPKC and Bison Transport will generate multiple synergies for customers as they benefit from reliable capacity and industry leading service,” said Jonathan Wahba, CPKC SVP sales and marketing, bulk and intermodal.