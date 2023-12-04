Einwechter donates $1M to supply chain educational institution

Challenger Motor Freight founder Dan Einwechter has made a $1-million donation to Laurier’s Centre for Supply Chain Management.

The centre will be renamed the Einwechter Centre for Supply Chain Management in his honor. The centre, housed within the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics, focuses on facilitating and coordinating research in supply chain management.

Laurier alumnus Dan Einwechter is flanked by Deborah MacLatchy, Laurier president and vice-chancellor, left, and Jason Coolman, Laurier vice-president of Advancement and External Relations. (Photo: Laurier)

“This is a transformational gift for Laurier’s Lazaridis School of Business and Economics,” said Deborah MacLatchy, Laurier’s president and vice-chancellor. “The Einwechter Centre for Supply Chain Management will enable Laurier to produce the next generation of researchers and decision makers with expertise in supply chain management who will drive business and innovation.”

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Dan Einwechter for his very generous gift,” added Peruvemba Sundaram Ravi, director of the Einwechter Centre for Supply Chain Management and associate professor, Operations and Decision Sciences at the Lazaridis School. “Dan’s gift will help us promote research in supply chain management, and it will impact supply chain management students, professionals and educators for decades to come.”

“For me, this gift is about paying it forward while also giving back,” said Einwechter. “I want to give back to the Lazaridis School since I would not be where I am today without the exceptional education and connections I gained there. And I want to ensure the success of future generations of supply chain leaders, who will continue to strengthen this important industry.”