Fastfrate expands Halifax warehouse

Fastfrate has expanded its Halifax warehouse, adding 70,000 square feet of space and enhancing capacity to 130,000 square feet.

The facility is staffed by 120 employees and provides services that include intermodal less-than-truckload and truckload freight, drayage, transloading, logistics, cross-border, warehousing, pick and pack, e-commerce, and distribution.

“The strategic location of the expanded warehouse, in proximity to the Port of Halifax and the U.S. border, provides Fastfrate with a competitive edge. As a result, Fastfrate is not only capable of serving local businesses but is also well-positioned to tap into the broader regional and international markets,” said Manny Calandrino, CEO Fastfrate Group.