Navistar wins parts distribution awards

Navistar parts distribution centers in Edmonton and Hamilton, Ont., were among those recognized during the recent Carlisle North American Parts Benchmark (NAPB) Conference.

Navistar’s network was named the Top Heavy Equipment Supply Chain award winner. The Edmonton PDC was named Top Performing Warehouse for the sixth year in a row. The Edmonton PDC, and one in Hamilton were also finalists in the Most Improved Warehouse category.

A Navistar PDC in Edmonton was recognized during Carlisle North American Parts Benchmark (NAPB) Conference. (Photo: Navistar)

“Our recognition as Top Heavy Equipment Supply Chain is a major milestone for our evolving business,” said Joseph Lopez, director, North American distribution. “Given the supply chain challenges in recent years, we appreciate the efforts of our colleagues at these PDCs who earned this award. This honor affirms our efforts to grow our business along with our customers through greater investment, improved practices, and distribution technology in enabling a more efficient and sustainable operation.”

In selecting winners, Carlisle considers service, quality, safety, and cost management in quickly getting parts to customers.

“Winning the Top Supply Chain OEM for Heavy Equipment is a huge achievement,” said Charles Lester, vice-president, logistics and supply chain with Navistar. “That award paired with the other accolades speaks to the continuing excellence we strive to attain. These recognitions prove that our efforts to consistently reevaluate our customers’ needs surrounding uptime to ensure we can meet their goals by delivering parts that keep their businesses running is paying off.”