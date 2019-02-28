Port of Vancouver sees record volumes for second straight year

VANCOUVER, B.C. – It was a banner year for the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority in 2018, with record cargo volumes passing through Canada’s largest port.

Last year saw 147 million tons go through the Port of Vancouver, up 3.5% from 2017.

Strong growth was seen in the container, potash, canola, and barley sectors, all hitting record highs in 2018.

Container volumes, measured in 20-foot equivalents or TEUs, were up 4.4% to a record 3.4 million TEUs.

“Canada’s international trade is growing. The port authority and all those who make up the Port of Vancouver are taking steps to ensure the port will be ready to handle the anticipated increase in cargo through Canada’s west coast,” said Robin Silvester, president and CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, the federal agency responsible for overseeing the Port of Vancouver. “This includes partnering with terminal operators to expand and improve operations in preparation to meet the expected increased demand.”

Other areas that saw increased included dry bulk and containerized grain, which hit record high levels of 27.4 million metric tons combined. Canola and barley also reached new records, and potash exports increased 27.6% to record volumes.

“Last year’s success is due to port terminals, tenants, railways, marine shippers, truckers, and our government and other partners, all of whom are continuing to invest in response to growing trade,” said Silvester. “I’d like to thank all of our port stakeholders for their commitment to contribute to a more fluid and efficient supply chain and increased capacity at Canada’s largest port.”

