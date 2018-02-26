‘Reefer’ trucks to deliver groceries to GO stations in new program

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Refrigerated (“reefer”) trucks will soon be camped out at five Toronto-area GO Train stations to bring groceries to customers.

Metrolinx, the Ontario agency responsible for providing transit planning in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Areas (GTHA), is partnering with Loblaw Companies to offer what it’s calling PC Express, a delivery service that will allow customers to place a grocery order online and pick it up at GO stations during the afternoon commute.

The program will begin at five area stations this Spring and is expected to be rolled out to other stations in the region.

Depending on the station used, customers will be picking up their groceries when they get off the train at designated Fortinos reefer trucks parked at the stations.

Other stations will include specialty lockers or kiosks.

The program is the first of its kind in Canada.

Loblaw senior vice-president, E-Commerce, Jeremy Pee said the program is a logical extension of the company’s e-commerce services.

“With PC Express pick up locations we’re giving customers and commuters the best brands and products we have to offer, easy online ordering, and some time back in their day.”

The GO stations designated to start the program are Bronte, Oakville, Rouge Hill, Whitby and Clarkson.