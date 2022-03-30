TForce Logistics adds Hamilton DC

TForce Logistics has opened its fourth distribution center in the Toronto area, to enhance its last-mile delivery capacity.

The new Hamilton, Ont., facility is 8,140 sq.-ft., and will support next-day delivery service along the Hwy. 401 corridor from Hamilton to Niagara Falls, the company announced.

“This expansion is an important step forward to better service our customers, and their customers,” said Luke Henshaw, vice-president – operations, TForce Logistics Canada. “Even as restrictions ease from the global pandemic, the trend in online shopping continues and the expansion into Hamilton will provide TForce Logistics’ customers with a cost-effective and fast shipping option to keep up with this trend.”

(Photo: TForce Logistics)

TForce Logistics added a Kitchener facility last year with an aim to improve service and reduce costs.

“We continue to examine the landscape and to look at opportunities to improve both the delivery experience for our fleet and the service we provide to our customers,” Henshaw added.

The new Hamilton facility can accommodate order fulfillment, manage final-mile deliveries and returns, business and manufacturer deliveries, and e-commerce transactions including home deliveries.