Truckers continue to struggle with equipment supply chain challenges: Survey

Canadian owner-operators and fleets continue to struggle with supply chain challenges, leading many to consider other truck and trailer brands because their preferred options are not available.

Thirty-nine percent considered different truck brands this year for that reason, while 41% considered different trailer brands, the annual Today’s Trucking Equipment Buying Trends survey shows.

That has shifted marginally since the 2022 edition of the survey, when 45% considered different truck brands and 39% considered different trailer options.

Sixty percent had purchase or leasing plans for trucks affected by supply chain challenges in 2023, and 62% faced unusual delays when sourcing truck or trailer parts. Seventy-two percent have sourced parts from secondary sources because of delays and limited availability.

Last year, 80% experienced unusual delays when sourcing truck or trailer parts, and 77% sourced parts from secondary sources because of delays or limited availability. Sixty-three percent said purchasing or leasing plans for trucks were affected by supply chain challenges and availability in 2022.

This year’s emailed survey was completed by 170 respondents over a one-week period between Sept. 19 and 26.

Full results will be published in the November edition of Today’s Trucking.