Unifor strike could choke St. Lawrence Seaway container traffic

Unifor says members working for the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation could go on strike on Oct. 21, effectively shutting down transit through the seaway.

It has issued a 72-hour strike notice.

“Employers have seen that workers will absolutely use their right to strike when they feel it’s necessary, and our members in all units at the Seaway have had enough,” said Lana Payne, Unifor National president. “It’s time to come to the table with a serious wage offer or the employer can watch what happens when workers stand together and demand their fair share.”

Unifor members at Locals 4211, 4212 and 4323 in Ontario and Locals 4319 and 4320 in Quebec have all delivered strike mandates. Members in the supervisory and engineering group of workers in Locals 4211 and 4319 rejected a tentative agreement on Aug. 1, and have aligned their plans with the maintenance, operations and administrative unit that recently voted 99% to strike.

“This employer has shown no willingness to address the workers’ concerns in the workplace or approach them with a respectful wage offer,” said Daniel Cloutier, Unifor Quebec director. “A strike is always a tool of last resort when it comes to negotiations, but these workers have been clear and are united in their goals – they’re ready.”