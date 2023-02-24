Western IntermodeX acquires Quickload Logistics

Western IntermodeX has acquired Quickload Logistics — a company that among other services offers drayage support at the Port of Prince Rupert, B.C.

Western IntermodeX operates a cross dock at the Port of Vancouver Logistics Hub, under the Interhold brand, as well as multimodal transload facilities in Richmond and Prince Rupert, running under the Coast 2000 brand.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Prince Rupert (Photo: istock)

“This acquisition positions Western IntermodeX as a leader in integrated intermodal services,” said Western IntermodeX president Matthew May said in a press release. “It demonstrates our commitment to invest and grow in Prince Rupert where we’ve operated since 2019. We see the great potential the gateway offers.”

Added Quickload Logistics president Matt Holland, ”Western IntermodeX is the right choice to build on the legacy of Quickload’s business.”