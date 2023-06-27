Air Liquide, Iveco establish hydrogen station for longhaul trucks in Europe
Iveco Group is now a step closer to its vision of delivering hydrogen-powered trucks in Europe later this year, with Air Liquide opening a high-pressure refueling station in Fos-sur-Mer, France.
The companies signed a related memorandum of understanding in December 2021.
The station itself can deliver one ton of hydrogen per day, drawing on the fuel through a pipeline, and on June 26 fueled a prototype Iveco fuel cell truck.
It’s part of the French-funded Hydrogene a Aix-Marseille pour une Mobilite Ecologique et Durable (HyAMMED) project and H2Haul – a European initiative co-funded by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership and launched in 2019.
A second station able to deliver two tons of hydrogen per day at 700 bar will be installed in Salon-de-Province to support a fleet of 50 hydrogen-powered Model Year 2025 Iveco trucks.
‘Decisive’ first step
“To encourage the widespread use of hydrogen, we must collectively create the conditions for the sector to flourish,” Air Liquide vice-president hydrogen energy world business line Erwin Penfornis said in a press release.
He called it a “decisive first step and the kick-off to a greater ambition” with Iveco.
“Our strategy for increasingly sustainable mobility is based on a technology-neutral approach and hydrogen mobility is a key building block on this path,” added Iveco Group CEO Gerrit Marx. “Today we showed that we have all the capabilities, both the vehicles and the stations, to put a true hydrogen mobility ecosystem on the road: the strategy is becoming reality.”
Iveco recently assumed full ownership of a joint venture with Nikola Corporation, allowing it to commercialize its own battery-electric and fuel-cell-electric trucks in Europe, leaving Nikola to focus on North America.
Nikola sold its stake in the venture for US$35 million and 20.6 million shares in Nikola stock.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.