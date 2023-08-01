Alberta to fund emerging hydrogen technologies

Alberta will invest $45 million into new hydrogen technologies – including those that benefit heavy-duty transportation.

The available support comes through two new hydrogen funding competitions launched under the province’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund, part of Alberta Innovates’ Hydrogen Centre of Excellence and Emissions Reduction Alberta.

Funds that emerge will drive “first-of-their-kind” hydrogen technologies to be used in production, transmission and distribution, storage, and industries like heavy-duty transportation, industrial heat and chemicals, the provincial government says. Today’s commercially available technologies will not be eligible.

Both competitions are open to technology developers, industry and industry associations, small- and mid-sized enterprises, research and development organizations, post-secondary institutions, municipalities, not-for-profit organizations, and Indigenous organizations and municipalities.

A leader in hydrogen

“Alberta is known for its entrepreneurial spirit and, as we are already a leader in this field, this competition will explore and advance clean hydrogen technologies while generating fresh, exciting new projects and ideas, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz said in a press release.

“The hydrogen economy is the next frontier for Alberta,” added Alberta Innovates CEO Laura Kilcrease. “The province is the largest producer of hydrogen and has the people, resources and infrastructure in place to move us into the new economy. Partnerships like this allow for producers, innovators and industry to come together and test their hydrogen ideas. Ultimately this will help Alberta capitalize on new innovation opportunities that generate benefits beyond the energy value chain.”

Applications close Sept. 22 for the Emissions Reduction Alberta Competition, and Sept. 26 for the Alberta Innovates competition.

Alberta Innovates’ Hydrogen Centre of Excellence for early-stage innovations will distribute $20 million, with another $5 million coming from Natural Resources Canada. Another $25 million will be available through Emissions Reduction Alberta for later-stage technologies.