Anheuser-Busch adopting renewable natural gas to further reduce emissions

ST. LOUIS, Mo – Anheuser-Busch is transitioning more than 180 trucks, representing about 30% of its dedicated fleet, to renewable natural gas (RNG).

It has already converted some 160 diesel-fueled trucks to compressed natural gas (CNG), but the brewer is looking to further reduce emissions by fueling with cleaner-burning RNG.

(Photo: Anheuser-Busch)

“We are incredibly fortunate to work hand-in-hand with our suppliers to identify new solutions, like RNG, to improve the sustainability of our fleet and reduce carbon emissions across our entire value chain,” said Ingrid De Ryck, vice-president of procurement and sustainability at Anheuser-Busch. “Innovation in the transportation sector is a massive opportunity for companies like ours and we continuously strive to lead the industry by transporting every beer in the most sustainable way possible.”

The two fleets travel more than 8.5 million miles a year, and the company says they will reduce emissions by more than 70% compared to conventional diesel. New Class 8 tractors will be fitted with Agility Fuel Solutions’ ProCab 175 CNG fuel systems.

“RNG or biomethane is a pipeline quality gas fully interchangeable with CNG and is one of the cleanest burning fuels available. We are pleased to see that our systems continue to enable Anheuser-Busch to opt for lower emission solutions in their fleet,” says Seung Baik, president of Agility Fuel Solutions. “The performance, durability, and price stability of CNG-powered trucks make it a great value for distribution fleets like Anheuser-Busch.”