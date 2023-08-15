ConMet grows eMobility business globally with Netherlands acquisition

ConMet has expanded its e-mobility line by acquiring Saietta Group’s Netherlands branch.

ConMet will integrate the employees and intellectual property that comes with the company’s in-wheel motor business.

Saietta is no stranger to ConMet, having engaged the company’s engineering team over the past year under a joint development agreement. According to ConMet, the acquisition aligns with its wheel end and eMobility businesses.

“This marks a significant milestone for ConMet as we expand our eMobility business and embark on a journey of exciting product development opportunities,” said John Waters, president of ConMet. “The integration of Saietta Group’s resources and expertise in the Netherlands strengthens our ability to bring innovative solutions to the commercial vehicle industry.”