Daimler celebrates opening of Electric Island

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) and Portland General Electric (PGE) have opened Electric Island, a first-of-its-kind heavy-duty electric truck charging site.

The companies say it will help accelerate the development, testing and deployment of electric trucks.

(Photo: DTNA)

Electric Island features eight charging stations, most of which are available for public use, for charging electric cars buses, box vans and semi-trucks. DTNA says the site will serve as an innovation center, allowing both it and PGE to study energy management, charger use and performance.

The site is located across from DTNA headquarters and less than a mile from I-5. It was designed to accommodate emerging technologies, such as 1+ megawatt chargers, as they become available.

“Through collaboration with great partners like Portland General Electric, we are helping to shape the future of carbon-neutral freight transportation, starting right here in the City of Portland,” said DTNA president and CEO John O’Leary. “Moreover, the manufacture of reliable, durable and efficient medium- and heavy-duty battery electric trucks will take place just down the road at our Portland Truck Manufacturing Plant, demonstrating that we truly are crafting an Electric Island.”