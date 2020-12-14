DTNA’s Portland plant to lead path to CO2-neutralality

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) says its truck production will be carbon neutral by 2025, beginning with its Portland truck manufacturing plant which will meet the target this year.

The Portland plant will be Daimler’s first globally to achieve CO2-neutral production. Its electric Freightliner eCascadia and eM2 will be built there, with series production beginning in 2022.

DTNA’s Portland truck plant will be carbon-neutral this year. (Photo: DTNA)

“The commitment we have to CO2-neutral vehicles starts with how they are produced, and we are on the path to achieving carbon neutral production, beginning with our Portland truck plant in 2020,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO, DTNA. “With our quickly growing portfolio of battery-electric vehicles and our transformative work in hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles that will be on the road within the decade, our future and our industry’s future is electric.”

The Portland plant reduced its energy consumption, and DTNA will purchase green energy from wind and solar generation.

“Sustainability is not a new topic for Daimler Trucks North America or for those of us here in Oregon, and we are excited to support our global commitments by getting a head start in our own home town,” said Geoffrey Jansen, plant manager, Portland truck manufacturing plant, DTNA. “This announcement is even more meaningful since we will begin building the all-new electric Freightliner eCascadia and Freightliner eM2 here within the next couple of years.”