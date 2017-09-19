Electric vehicle market heating up: ACT

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Electrification is quickly becoming a hot topic in the trucking industry, with electric-powered trucks garnering more attention from suppliers.

That’s according to the latest N.A. On-highway Commercial Vehicle Engine Outlook, published by ACT Research. The report looks to present historical trends, current activity and forecasts of engine demand in on-highway commercial vehicles.

It notes three companies have made significant announcements related to electric vehicles, including Chanje, a California-based company looking to bring an electric cargo van to market.

“Chanje will introduce a commercial all-electric MD vehicle in Q4 2017, available at mass scale in the US,” said Tom Rhein, president of Rhein Associates. “The vans reportedly already have volume orders and have been designed from the ground up as a purpose-built, long-life EV truck.”

Motiv Power Systems also announced a new all-electric automated left-side loader garbage truck.

“The Class 8 vehicle will be built on a Crane Carrier chassis, and the body will be built by Loadmaster,” noted Rhein.

And Cummins recently showcased an all-electric Class 7 truck, dubbed the Urban Hauler EV. It also announced it will begin production of electric powertrains for transit buses in 2019.

“Company executives said that more industrial and commercial uses will follow in the years to come, especially as the battery range for EVs increases,” said Rhein.