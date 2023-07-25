GM CAMI plant to build EV battery packs

GM has announced its CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., will begin producing battery modules for electric vehicles in the second quarter of next year.

The battery packs will increase EV production volumes for GM, including its BrightDrop Zevo commercial vehicle.

“Our CAMI plant is playing a critical role in accelerating GM’s all-electric future,” said Marissa West, president and managing director, GM Canada. “In addition to being Canada’s first large-scale EV manufacturing plant, soon the team will add EV battery module assembly to the site, demonstrating innovation, flexibility, and opportunity during this historic time of transformation in the industry.

Individual battery cells will be assembled into full vehicle packs at the plant in four steps, GM explained in a release.

They include: arranging battery cells into small stacks of cells, where sealer and retaining clips are applied; assembling the mini stacks into full modules, where cooling plates, insulation and electrical components are installed; assembling modules into vehicle packs, where cooling lines and more electrical components are installed; and finally testing the battery packs before they are transferred to the vehicle assembly line.