GreenPower delivers 10 EV Star Cab and Chassis to Canada

GreenPower Motor Company delivered 10 EV Star Cab and Chassis to Canada at the end of Q4 2023.

The manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles delivered the units to its Canadian retailer that will upfit them for fulfillment of orders to the end consumer in the greater Toronto market, said Claus Tritt, GreenPower’s vice-president of medium-duty and commercial vehicle sales.

“The company will upfit the vehicles with its own cargo box in order to facilitate last and middle-mile home deliveries.”

He added that they were financed by a Canadian leasing company.

GreenPower’s EV Star Cab and Chassis (Photo: GreenPower)

The all-electric EV Star Cab and Chassis model has a carrying capacity of 7,000 lb. and a range of up to 150 miles (240 km), said GreenPower in a press release. It was designed to take on any mid- and last-mile delivery vehicle and is built to accommodate a multitude of upfits or bodies for different use cases while maintaining the benefits of being a zero-emission vehicle.

The company states the clean sheet design approach facilitates optimal battery pack placement and weight distribution. This allows to accommodate a larger energy supply and deliver at a longer range.

The vehicles went through final assembly and inspection at GreenPower’s South Charleston, W.V., facility.