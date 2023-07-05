KAG Canada investing in natural gas-diesel multi-fuel retrofits

KAG Canada has placed a $1-million purchase order to retrofit part of its fleet with a multi-fuel technology platform (MFTP) system from Edmonton-based Innovative Fuel Systems.

The retrofits will allow the trucks to slash emissions by displacing a portion of diesel with natural gas. KAG Canada says the retrofits will be done on trucks in Alberta and Ontario.

“We’re expanding the use of IFS’ MFTP technology within our Canadian fleet because it provides GHG emissions reductions and fuel savings and has proven to be very reliable in our two years of commercial operations,” said Chris Chapman, vice-president, fleet services, KAG Canada. “We’ll continue to further roll out the IFS technology as driven by our customers’ needs to reduce GHG emissions from our trucking operations.”