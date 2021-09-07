Lion Electric opens new Experience Centre in Terrebonne

Lion Electric has opened its flagship Experience Centre in Terrebonne, Que.

Terrebonne mayor Marc-Andre Plante was on hand for the opening, along with Lion founder Marc Bedard. It is the eighth Lion Experience Centre location in North America and will serve as the blueprint for subsequent facilities as the company grows out its network.

(Photo: Lion Electric)

The newest location is 48,000 sq.-ft. and includes six service bays, a range of charging stations, four garage doors for service and a large office area. Lion will use it for product demonstrations and training.

“The opening of this eighth Experience Centre is a new and important step in Lion’s continued growth,” said Bedard. “This centre not only allows us to demonstrate the capabilities and strengths of our vehicles, but also brings us closer to our customers. At Lion we find it extremely important to work closely alongside our clients in their transition towards electrification and this centre helps us to do just that, with all of our services under one roof. We are proud to continue to be a leader in electrification not far from home here in Terrebonne.”

Lion Electric says it has now delivered more than 400 all-electric heavy-duty vehicles in North America with more than 13 million kilometers driven.