Lion Electric ramps up deliveries

Lion Electric delivered 84 vehicles in the first quarter, up from 24 over the same period last year, and grew its Q1 revenue by US$16.4 million to $22.6 million.

The company says it now has more than 600 vehicles on the road, which have driven more than 10 million miles. Its order book consists of 2,422 all-electric vehicles, 286 of which are trucks and the rest buses. The orders are worth about $600 million, Lion reported.

It also has orders for 241 charging stations and related services, with a value of $3 million, and now operates 12 Experience Centers in the U.S. and Canada. Lion says it’s on pace to begin building trucks in Joliet, Ill., and battery packs and modules in Mirabel, Que., in the second half of this year.

“We are pleased with our Q1 performance. Despite the ongoing challenges in the supply chain environment, we continued to experience improvements and achieved a record number of quarterly vehicle deliveries,” said Marc Bedard, CEO and founder of Lion. “We also sustained momentum in vehicle manufacturing and we expect that cadence of production, and therefore of deliveries, should gradually improve over the rest of the coming year.”