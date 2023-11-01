Loblaw deploys two Volvo VNR Electric trucks in Montreal area

Food and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Companies has deployed two Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric trucks to service its grocery stores in the Greater Montreal Area.

“It is a win-win opportunity to support customers who share our commitment to a sustainable future, so we are honored to be to be part of this journey with Loblaw as they work to transition their fleet to fossil-free solutions,” Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America, said in a news release.

(Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

Loblaw deployed two Volvo VNR Electric 6×4 tractors with a six-battery pack configuration and a range of up to 442 km, both of which will operate out of the company’s distribution center in Boucherville, Que., on routes that cover approximately 200 km a day across two eight-hour shifts.

Zero-tailpipe emissions

Loblaw added the zero-tailpipe emissions Volvo VNR Electric to support the company’s sustainability initiatives and reduce the environmental impact of its operations, as it strives to achieve net zero by 2040. The company plans to steadily expand adoption of battery-electric trucks as they work toward their goal of fully transitioning to zero-tailpipe emission day cabs by 2030.

Rob Wiebe, chief administrative officer for Loblaw, said, “Finding viable solutions to decarbonize our transportation fleet is critical, as we work to fight climate change. It’s thanks to the innovation and dependability of organizations like Volvo Trucks North America that we’ll be able to achieve this goal.”

To support its battery-electric trucks, Loblaw installed four chargers including a 175 kW high-power fast charger. The Volvo VNR Electric trucks have a battery capacity of 565 kWh and can be fully charged in approximately 90 minutes.