‘No charger? No problem,’ Mack says with mobile off-grid charging system

Mack Trucks is looking to remove a barrier to the adoption of deploying electric trucks, by offering a mobile off-grid charging system for customers running its MD Electric truck.

This allows fleets to quickly deploy the truck even before having a charger installed at their terminal. The charging unit can be used for a limited time by customers looking to test the system, or can be offered installed on a new MD Electric chassis.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

“This system will allow the customer or dealer to charge trucks – whether it’s a demo unit or a multi-unit ride-and-drive event at the dealer – without having charging infrastructure readily available at their site,” said Ryan Saba, energy solutions manager for Mack Trucks. “Mack hopes that this option will help customers more easily experience the benefits of e-mobility and a more sustainable transportation option.”

The system includes a generator powered by renewable propane and a 120 kW charger, mounted to the back of the MD Electric truck that transports it. While Mack won’t sell the truck-charger configuration it will support customers looking to build one through their supplier relationships.

Mack also has launched a new Mack Connect fleet management portal.

“Mack Connect improves customer visibility into the health and performance of their vehicles while greatly simplifying the process to access the data,” said Patrick Brown, Mack Trucks senior strategy and sustainability manager. “Customer response has been overwhelmingly positive, and Mack remains committed to simplifying data so customers can easily use it to make decisions to increase their ROI and better manage their fleet.”

The updated platform provides data related to fuel efficiency, safety and productivity. It reports asset location, idle time, traffic information, vehicle speed and safety performance. It also offers visibility Mack GuardDog Connect telematics and provides access to over-the-air updates. The system provides safety information such as when a driver isn’t wearing their seatbelt, and for how long.