Ontario’s first public hydrogen fueling station to be built at Toronto Pearson Airport

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) and Carlsun Energy have announced the planed opening of Ontario’s first public hydrogen refueling station, with capability for both transport trucks and four-wheelers.

The station for both heavy- and light-duty vehicles will be built, owned, and operated by Carlsun Energy, integrators of large-scale renewable energy projects. This project is funded by $1-million from Natural Resources Canada.

(Photo: Greater Toronto Airports Authority)

Deborah Flint, president and CEO of the GTAA, said, “Toronto Pearson, as an economic and aviation hub, is the ideal location for Ontario’s first public hydrogen filling station for light- and heavy-duty vehicles. We are proud to be a leader in this industry and are grateful to work with our partners, Carlsun Energy, and Natural Resources Canada to bring this clean energy solution to the airport economic corridor.”

“With a significant share of Canada’s emissions coming from the transportation sector in Ontario, it’s imperative that we start deploying hydrogen infrastructure in transportation corridors,” added Jason Van Geel, president of Carlsun Energy.