Paccar partnership to provide charging infrastructure for electric trucks

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Paccar will work with Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies to provide charging infrastructure for its electric trucks in the U.S. and Canada.

The company is taking orders for the Kenworth K270E and Peterbilt Model 220EV battery-electric trucks, with more models to come. Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies will help customers set up the charging infrastructure needed to charge those trucks.

(Photo: Paccar)

“We are pleased to partner with Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies to bring this outstanding solution to our customers and dealers,” said Kyle Quinn, Paccar’s chief technology officer. “Customers will receive the industry-leading operating efficiency and environmental benefits of Peterbilt and Kenworth zero emissions truck models, combined with a comprehensive charging solution utilizing Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies’ products and services.”

Electric chargers will be available to order through Paccar Parts, and Paccar Financial will provide flexible financing options. PacLease will also bundle the cost of charging systems within a full-service lease.