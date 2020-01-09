APUs now eligible for rebates under CleanBC’s HDVE program

LANGLEY, B.C. – Following feedback from carriers, the B.C. government has approved auxiliary power units (APUs) as eligible for incentives under the CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency (HDVE) program.

APUs were previously not recognized as an eligible device, but trucking companies attending early HDVE courses said the use of such devices were helpful. The message was relayed to the government by the B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA), and as a funding partner, the government was responsive in allowing the change.

“BCTA applauds the province for responding to feedback from industry and making APUs available for incentives through the CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency Program,” said Dave Earle, BCTA president and CEO. “Long-haul companies experience the greatest advantages from equipment like trailer side skirts that work best on highway. But there are many situations, such as with log haulers, where a driver might need to idle the truck engine to stay warm in cab. Cutting out idling altogether can have a huge impact on reducing emissions.”

The HDVE program is a joint initiative between the BCTA and CleanBC is intended to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, while helping fleets spend less money on fuel.

The government will contribute $1.4 million annually for up to three years for the new program.

The program will cost-share the purchase and installation of fuel-saving equipment for heavy-duty vehicles with qualified companies. It will also educate about driving practices that help reduce fuel usage and related emission.

The program offers 30-50% rebates on the cost of approved fuel-efficiency equipment, to a maximum of $10,000 per vehicle or $100,000 per fleet.

Diesel/conventional APUs are now eligible for up to a 30% rebate, or a cap of $4,000. Electric APUs can garner a 50% rebate, or $6,000 per device, and if paired with a solar panel, the cap increases to $7,000.

