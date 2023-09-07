Argo AI founders turn to autonomous trucking with Stack AV

Executives with now-shuttered Argo AI – a multi-billion-dollar self-driving car business that had been backed by Ford and Volkswagen Group — are now leading a new Pittsburgh-headquartered autonomous trucking venture known as Stack AV.

Founder and CEO Bryan Salesky, president Peter Rander, and chief technology officer Brett Browning join 150 employees in the work.

In announcing the new business, Stack AV said it looks to revolutionize the way goods are transported, addressing issues such as driver shortages, lagging uptime per vehicle, safety concerns, operational costs, and emissions.

(Photo: Business Wire)

“As consumer consumption patterns evolve, businesses increasingly need AI-driven, intelligent, and reliable supply chains,” Salesky said. “With our proprietary technology and expertise as well as the commitment from our long-term partner in SoftBank, we are confident we will revolutionize the trucking and freight industries by driving improvements in efficiency and safety and alleviating supply chain constraints for our customers, helping them reach their goals and advance their missions.”

“We could not be more thrilled to unveil our autonomous trucking business to the world,” Rander added. “As global commerce continues to become increasingly interconnected, now more than ever businesses have a dire need for more reliable and efficient supply chains, especially in the trucking and freight industries. Leveraging our advanced AI-powered autonomous driving systems, we will improve supply chains for our customers and optimize transportation routes and energy efficiency.”

Kentaro Matsui, head of SoftBank Group’s new business office, said AI will define the coming decade.

“All social systems will be linked by this technology to solve the most complex societal issues. By applying the strengths of AI-powered technology to the trucking industry, Stack AV will fundamentally change the transportation of goods and supply chains across the globe,” Matsui said.

Ford announced that Argo AI would be disbanded in October 2022.