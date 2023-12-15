Bridgestone surpasses 200 million tire pressure sensor readings

Bridgestone Americas’ Fleet Care tire monitoring services in the U.S. surpassed 200 million annual tire pressure readings in 2023. This marks the company’s highest annual total of tire pressure readings to date across its truck and bus radial and off-the-road businesses.

Bridgestone Fleet Care’s technology combines hardware with a software application designed to help fleet operators to proactively address tire issues and mitigate unplanned maintenance, with the aim of helping to reduce downtime and improve driver safety.

Fleets using this tool have access to data such as tire inflation pressure and temperature, enabling them to continually monitor the health of each tire throughout its lifecycle.

“It is exciting to see Bridgestone’s Fleet Care’s tire monitoring service successfully integrate with so many fleets and customers across the market,” said Jon Kimpel, president, advanced tire solutions, Bridgestone Mobility Solutions. “As a result, customers have begun to experience the full benefits of this integrated technology as part of a comprehensive tire program through Bridgestone.”