DTNA partners with, invests in Platform Science

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has partnered with Platform Science to advance its on-vehicle software capabilities, and has invested into the company via its Series B funding round.

As a result of the partnership, Platform Science will be the primary in-vehicle fleet management software provider, enabling customers to integrate their telematics solutions and connectivity services without hardware installation.

“The inclusion of Platform Science in our connected telematics platform represents a leap forward for the industry, and more importantly, our customers,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO, DTNA. “The demand and the need for efficiency, safety, and uptime has never been greater than it is today. With Platform Science, we will help customers avoid pre-installations delays, improve the fleet manager and driver experience once their assets are on the road, and help keep them moving forward as they keep the world moving.”

(Photo: Daimler Trucks North America)

Daimler trucks will come from the factory with built-in telematics hardware loaded with Platform Science’s software, eliminating the costs, delays, and inconveniences of installing aftermarket devices, DTNA claims.

“Our partnership with Platform Science will bring a groundbreaking connectivity experience to our customers. By leveraging Platform Science’s transportation-specific mobile device management, customers will be able to choose the solutions to fit their mixed fleet needs and seamlessly integrate those solutions into their trucks. Platform Science’s edge computing IoT platform for transportation solves for enterprise and large fleet compliance, productivity, and safety needs,” said Sanjiv Khurana, general manager, digital vehicle solutions at DTNA.

Capabilities will include electronic logging, workflow, driver inspection, navigation options, and additional fleet-specific apps, all through a single telematics platform.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with DTNA on this effort to transform the customer experience. This is particularly rewarding now more than ever, as we’ve all come to appreciate truck drivers and the day-to-day challenges they face more than ever,” said Jack Kennedy, founder and CEO of Platform Science.

DTNA vehicles installed with Platform Science will begin rolling out in 2021.