Geotab and Lytx partner to bring single-user interface to fleets

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Geotab and video telematics provider Lytx are collaborating to bring customers a single-user interface to help fleets improve safety, productivity, and efficiency.

The single interface merges Lytx’s video-based telematics platform – Driver Safety Program – with Geotab’s telematics device. Lytx brings vehicle insights from more than 120 billion miles of driving data, while Geotab says its telematics device is now found in over two million vehicles worldwide, with commercial trucks making up around 500,000.

The new integrated offering will provide fleet managers with a new tool to gain insight into both their vehicles and drivers.

“Lytx developed the video telematics industry over 20 years ago and continues to lead in providing advanced technologies for safer and more efficient fleets,” said Brandon Nixon, Lytx chairman and CEO. “We are thrilled to work with Geotab to help better meet the needs of the fleets we work with and bring access to sophisticated video to many more. This integration, which seamlessly pairs Geotab’s exceptional fleet management platform with our own best-in-class video platform will help fleets take their safety, productivity, and efficiency to new heights.”

The collaboration enables browsing of video and data from Lytx’s DriveCam event recorders through Geotab’s platform. As a result, fleet managers will be able to better understand what is happening with their vehicles and drivers at any given moment, which will help reduce risk due to driver behavior and improve regulatory compliance.

“Video is an information-rich technology, and with our scale and advanced machine vision and artificial intelligence capabilities, Lytx is the leader in delivering actionable intelligence from video,” said Nixon. “This new integration gives fleets the power of the Driver Safety Program and our MV+AI technology to deliver the best safety insights in the industry – now in a single sign-on, integrated experience with the Geotab platform they know and love.”

With commercial vehicles connected to the Internet, Geotab’s technology processes more than 40 billion data points every day to help enhance fleet visibility into vehicles and drivers.

During today’s announcement at Geotab’s Connect 2020 conference in San Diego, Calif., Lytx says its video telematics helps to reduce collisions by 50-80% and captures over 1,000 near collisions and more than 100 collisions daily.



“We are proud to partner with Lytx, a leader in the industry in both years of experience and miles of driving data,” said Geotab CEO Neil Cawse. “With this integration, more customers will be able to use the power of both companies’ technologies to easily manage fleets and drivers through a single-user interface, enabling a stronger return on investment without the need to juggle several different platforms at once.”

Geotab is a Canadian-based technology company, with its headquarters in Oakville, Ont.