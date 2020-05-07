Geotab dashboard to track post Covid-19 recovery

TORONTO, Ont. – The road to a post-Covid-19 recovery begins as businesses open their doors, and Geotab is showing what that means to the trucking industry at a glance.

The telematics provider’s new Commercial Transportation Recovery Dashboard draws on data from more than 2 million vehicles connected through Geotab, helping to visualize commercial transportation and trade activity.

A partial screen capture from Geotab’s new Covid-19 recovery dashboard. (Photo: Geotab)

The week-to-week results are benchmarked against activity prior to the Covid-19 shutdowns, and offers updates on commercial vehicle activity by industry, trade and fueling. That offers specific insights into sectors such as waste management, healthcare and manufacturing.

“One thing we’ve come to learn with COVID-19 is just how important data is – whether for businesses trying to operate, governments trying to reopen or the everyday consumer trying to understand the impact of this pandemic,” said Mike Branch, Geotab’s vice-president – data and analytics.

“The aggregate-level data within this dashboard can be leveraged to help our customers and the community at large make informed, data-driven decisions as we collectively navigate through these ever-changing times.”

Indices included in the dashboard include daily commercial trip volumes compared to normal behaviors and recovery rates in other countries; daily trips across the Canada-U.S. and U.S.-Mexico border; daily fuel fill-ups by vehicle class; and commercial trip volumes by industry type.

“The impact of COVID-19 on the transportation industry will become more clear in the coming days, weeks and months,” says Branch. “This recovery dashboard can help enable the transportation industry to maintain a pulse on the health of the economy.”

To access Geotab’s Commercial Transportation Recovery Dashboard, click here.