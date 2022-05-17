Geotab ELD now certified for Canada

Geotab’s electronic logging device (ELD) has been third-party certified, giving it Transport Canada’s stamp of approval for use in Canada.

The news was welcomed by Canadian Geotab resellers.

“Since our inception, Geotab and Attrix have identified a critical need in the industry for an innovative and flexible ELD fleet management solution that can easily adapt to each customer’s operations and needs,” said Anthony Mainville, president of Attrix Technologies. “Maintaining the highest level of security and data protection in the industry, while continuing to offer exclusive solutions and add-ins valued by our customers, was also a priority. It was therefore out of the question for Geotab to make any concession on its pillars and functionalities in order to accelerate our certification.”

(Photo: Geotab)

The company says it is Geotab’s largest Canadian reseller partner and actively participated in the certification process.

Halifax-based Northern Business Intelligence also cheered the certification.

“We’re exceptionally excited to provide the Geotab ELD product as an industry leading compliance solution – now fully certified in Canada and in the U.S.,” said Dwayne Primeau, president of Northern BI. “Having completed the Canadian third-party certification process, and bearing the seal of approval, drivers and carriers will be equipped with the tools to ensure compliance, improve safety and efficiency of their fleet and operation.”

Enforcement of Canada’s ELD mandate is to begin in January, 2023. The full list of certified devices can be found here.