HaulerAds rebrands as Movia

TORONTO, Ont. – HaulerAds, a Toronto-based mobile billboard supplier, has changed its name to Movia.

The company sells truck and trailer space to advertisers and tracks impressions. The new name combines “moving” and “media” to better reflect the company’s business, it announced in a release.

HaulerAds has rebranded as Movia. The company sells ad space on trucks and trailers and tracks impressions. (Photo: Movia)

Brands are able to view a real-time dashboard to see who saw their message, when and where, tracking their return on investment.

“Our rebrand demonstrates both the technology already being deployed by Movia, and today’s ever-evolving market that thrives on innovation,” says Casey Binkley, founder and CEO of Movia. “We are excited to launch with a fresh face, where Movia will continue to work in trucking/hauling but will focus on technology as its primary brand identity.”