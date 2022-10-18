Ikea working with Kodiak Robotics on autonomous trucking project

Ikea is piloting autonomous freight deliveries in Texas using a Kodiak Robotics autonomous truck.

The partnership began Aug. 8, with products delivered seven days a week between a distribution center in Baytown and a store in Frisco.

(Photo: Kodiak Robotics)

“We are proud to be working with Kodiak to achieve our ambitious goals of being at the forefront of innovation and building capabilities for future transportation,” says Dariusz Mroczek, category area transport manager, Ikea supply chain operations. “Kodiak’s technology will contribute towards our objective to put the driver in focus in the transition towards automated transportation and towards our road safety agenda.”

The company says it hopes to gain a better understanding of how autonomous trucking technology can improve safety and create better working condition for drivers on long distances. A safety driver remains in the cab, overseeing pickups and deliveries, as well as the autonomous driving system.