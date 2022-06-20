Isaac Instruments expands in U.S.

Isaac Instruments has added to its Ohio operations to speed the shipment of replacement parts.

“This new location allows Isaac to better serve our U.S. fleet clients, and positions the company for additional growth and investment,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and co-founder of Isaac.

The company supplies electronic logging devices (ELDs) and telematics to improve fleet efficiency.

(Photo: Isaac Instruments)

“This office affirms our commitment to U.S.-based trucking fleets, as well as the Cleveland area,” said DeLarochelliere.

Matt Ruth, vice-president of implementation and integration, who works out of the Ohio office, added “The new office offers a unique work-life environment that will help attract the up-and-coming technology talent in the area. Ohio City is an area where clients, prospects and fellow teammates will not only learn and succeed, but have fun while doing it.”