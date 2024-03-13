Kalmar, Forterra jointly developing autonomous terminal tractors
Kalmar and Forterra have partnered to develop autonomous terminal tractors.
Kalmar will provide autonomous-read terminal tractors and its Kalmar One fleet management system, while Forterra will supply its AutoDrive autonomous driving platform.
Forterra was formerly RRAI, the company working with FPInnovations on off-road autonomous logging trucking in Quebec.
“This agreement brings together our vast experience in developing world-class autonomous systems and Kalmar’s extensive experience in port and terminal automation with their market-leading terminal tractor product,” said Josh Araujo, CEO, Forterra. “We believe AutoDrive is the best platform to create a compelling new offering for the container and trailer-handling market.”
Added Juuso Kanner, vice-president, automation business line, Kalmar: “We believe that automated operations will eventually become the standard in the container-handling industry, and there is huge potential in automating terminal tractors in terms of safety and productivity.”
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.