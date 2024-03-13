Kalmar, Forterra jointly developing autonomous terminal tractors

Kalmar and Forterra have partnered to develop autonomous terminal tractors.

Kalmar will provide autonomous-read terminal tractors and its Kalmar One fleet management system, while Forterra will supply its AutoDrive autonomous driving platform.

Forterra was formerly RRAI, the company working with FPInnovations on off-road autonomous logging trucking in Quebec.

“This agreement brings together our vast experience in developing world-class autonomous systems and Kalmar’s extensive experience in port and terminal automation with their market-leading terminal tractor product,” said Josh Araujo, CEO, Forterra. “We believe AutoDrive is the best platform to create a compelling new offering for the container and trailer-handling market.”

Added Juuso Kanner, vice-president, automation business line, Kalmar: “We believe that automated operations will eventually become the standard in the container-handling industry, and there is huge potential in automating terminal tractors in terms of safety and productivity.”