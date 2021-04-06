Loop Energy, BayoTech deal to boost hydrogen vehicle, fueling infrastructure

Loop Energy and BayoTech have joined forces for the deployment of hydrogen vehicles and hydrogen fueling infrastructure. The joint market development agreement aims at reducing the complexity of adopting hydrogen electric solutions by providing fleet operators with clear and actionable strategic direction in respect to fuel cell powered vehicles and hydrogen fuel infrastructure.

Loop and BayoTech will collaborate on development of market opportunities for deployment of vehicles manufactured by Loop’s OEM customers in combination with on-site hydrogen generation infrastructure provided by BayoTech. The initial scope of such market development activities is further centered around the vertical markets of materials handling, warehouse and port logistics, including drayage; transit and coach bus service; urban delivery services; and stationary power applications.

The agreement supports BayoTech’s objective of offering fleet operators a clear path to market leading cost of ownership based on the company’s unique on-site hydrogen production solution, best–in–class fuel efficiency and performance of the vehicles powered by Loop’s eFlow™ technology. BayoTech, headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is an energy solutions company committed to addressing the global need for consistent, cost-effective supply of hydrogen through modular, scalable, and rapidly deployable hydrogen production systems.

“Fleet operators are facing increased pressure to transition to zero-emissions and our partnership with Loop Energy creates an ecosystem that removes many of the barriers to adoption of hydrogen fuel cells as a solution,” says Stewart Stewart, chief commercial officer at BayoTech. “Both Loop and BayoTech are focused on enabling the lowest cost of ownership solutions to the fleet operator customers. We look forward to building on the foundation of this important strategic partnership as we continue to work together towards mass-market adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technologies.”

Loop Energy’s proprietary eFlow™ fuel cell modules for commercial vehicle and stationary power generation have quickly gained market traction with customers in Asia, Europe, and North America due to their market-leading characteristics, including fuel efficiency and ease-of-integration.

George Rubin, chief commercial officer of Loop Energy says, “We believe that hydrogen vehicle cost of ownership and easy, economical access to the hydrogen fuel are closely intertwined and are both critical to successful project development.” He adds, “Our collaboration with BayoTech widens the hydrogen ecosystem, supports our OEM customers in market and sales channel development process, and helps bring down the barriers and the cost of adoption of hydrogen electric solutions by commercial vehicle operators. This is yet another progressive chapter in the global acceleration of hydrogen adoption.”