Shell’s Starship 2.0 achieves strong results in final efficiency run

The Shell Starship 2.0, the second generation of a bullet-shaped prototype tractor-trailer, achieved strong results in its final efficiency run in late 2022 as part of the Shell Lubricants Supply Chain fleet that has been evaluating decarbonization options for on-highway fleets.

Starship 2.0 executed two trips traveling 3,670 miles (5,906 km) on existing routes between the Shell Houston Regional Distribution Center (HRDC) to the Fontana Regional Distribution Center (FRDC) in California, and from Fontana to the Atlanta Regional Distribution Center (ARDC).

The first run, loaded with 46,380 pounds (21,037 kg) of Shell Rotella engine oil, was from Houston to Fontana where it was unloaded at FRDC. For the second leg, Starship 2.0 carried 45,988 pounds (20,859 kg) of product to ARDC in Atlanta.

For the Houston to Fontana leg, the vehicle achieved 241.5 ton-miles per gallon for freight ton efficiency (combining the weight of cargo being moved with the amount of fuel consumed) – 3.1 times more than the North American average freight ton efficiency for trucks, which is 75.9 ton-miles per gallon. The fuel economy was 10.41 miles per gallon (22.6 liters per 100 km) on the drive from Houston to Fontana. Its best section fuel economy was 11.2 mpg (21 L/100 km).

Fuel economy

On the Fontana to Atlanta trip, Starship 2.0 achieved 251 ton-miles per gallon in terms of freight ton efficiency – 3.3 times more than the North American average freight ton efficiency for trucks. It achieved 10.92 mpg (21.54 L/100 km). The best section of the trip saw 12.1 mpg (19.44 L/100 km).

“This drive gave us further insight into the impact of efficiency testing with different payloads and miles driven, demonstrating tangible benefits for the freight transport industry as it seeks to lower emissions,” said Selda Gunsel, president of Shell Global Solutions and vice-president — fuels and lubricants technology. “We again worked with the North American Council for Freight Efficiency to monitor and verify the results.”

Since 2018, the Shell Starship initiative has looked to demonstrate how a Class 8 truck’s energy use can be reduced by harnessing currently available energy-efficient technologies and lubricants, as the transportation industry accelerates toward a lower-carbon future.

Natural gas engine for next version

Plans for the next generation of the Shell Starship initiative will be announced on May 2 at ACT Expo in Anaheim, Calif. Version 3.0 includes the new Cummins X15N Natural Gas engine and will look to showcase results in ton miles of freight shipped per kilogram of CO 2 emitted.

“The updated Starship will integrate a best-in-class aerodynamic cab, trailer and tires, with an efficient powertrain and driveline, powered by Shell Renewable Natural Gas and Shell Rotella low-friction lubricants,” said Tom Mueller, global general manager — commercial road transport lubricants.

“Cummins is excited to help advance the innovative work of the Shell Starship 3.0 project by integrating the new X15N big bore natural gas engine,” said Puneet Jhawar, general manager, Cummins global spark ignited business.

“The growth of the renewable natural gas supply and addition of public CNG refueling locations is helping long-haul fleets recognize the environmental, economic and operational benefits natural gas engines can deliver, with minimal disruption to their business model.”