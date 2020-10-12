Torc Robotics, DTNA develop Gen 2 Level 4 autonomous Cascadia

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Torc Robotics announced it will scale up its self-driving truck testing in the southwestern U.S. early next year, using a new prototype developed with partner Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA).

Torc says the new Freightliner Cascadia test truck bolsters its ability to develop and test its Level 4 autonomous driving technology. The test trucks are dubbed Gen 2, and are the second version of trucks jointly developed by Torc and DTNA.

“To meet the redundancy and performance requirements of a self-driving truck, the traditional truck chassis must be reinvented. Just like any major innovation, it requires a stair-step approach toward the final product. We are taking this one step at a time, with safety as our guiding principle,” said Michael Fleming, Torc’s CEO.

“Our partnership with Torc is critical to our efforts to commercialize a Level 4 highly automated truck,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO of DTNA. “Torc’s experience with developing self-driving technology and their focus on safety makes them the ideal partner. Our joint goal is a Level 4 integrated truck that provides true customer value.”