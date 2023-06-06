TRC acquires ACT Expo producer GNA

TRC, a global consulting, engineering, program and construction management firm, has acquired green energy and transportation consultants Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA).

GNA, producer of Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo and other tradeshows, has focused its efforts during the past 30 years around driving the commercial transportation industry toward technologies and low-carbon fuels that are environmentally and economically sustainable.

Erik Neandross, CEO of GNA said, “We are extremely excited about this next step in GNA’s journey. As the transportation sector moves to zero-emission technology in the coming decades, TRC’s scale and capabilities, alongside their leadership position in delivering climate solutions and their efforts in advancing the broader energy transition, provides an extraordinarily strong foundation for our sustained growth, enabling comprehensive support to our clients.”

“GNA’s unmatched sustainable transportation expertise, combined with TRC’s experience with developing energy supply and delivery systems expands our climate solutions offering and helps us accelerate the zero-emission vehicle transition,” said Christopher Vincze, chairman and CEO of TRC. “Together, we bring new capabilities and broader support to our clients and utility partners as they address the challenges of fleet electrification.”

GNA will become a part of TRC’s Power Sector, headed by Ed Myszka. The GNA team, including its eight partners – Erik Neandross, Sean Turner, Karen Mann, Patrick Couch, Tony Quist, Sarah Gallagher, Joe Annotti, and JoAnne Golden – will remain at the company.

“TRC and GNA are well aligned on our fundamental approach to helping clients and communities build an environmentally and socially responsible future,” Myszka said. “As the energy transition accelerates, GNA’s expertise in clean transportation technologies deepens the expertise we bring to clients facing climate challenges.”